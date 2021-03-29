The Radio Network Easter Egg Hunt is Back!

We are thrilled to bring the Easter Egg Hunt back to Expedition Island for 2021!

Join us Wednesday, March 31st at Ever’s Park in Green River for the fun for kids through 12 years old! There will be four age divisions, with great prizes up for grabs. The egg hunt will begin at 4:30 p.m. sharp, with FREE registration from 4:00 to 4:25. Hop on down for the fun!

Let’s give a huge thanks to all of our sponsors: Premier Bone & Joint Centers, Smith’s Green River, Genesis Alkali, Arctic Circle, Rock Springs Toyota, Meadow Lake Real Estate/Agent Becky Thoman, Sweetwater Trophies & Gifts, Wal-Mart, The City of Green River, PMS Screen Printing, The Hitching Post Restaurant, The Oil Can, China Garden Restaurant, Coca-Cola and The Green River Bowling Center.