Drag Main to Support Front-Line Health Workers

The Radio Network and Wyoradio have teamed up to Drag Main to benefit our front-line hospital workers during this pandemic. From 7-8 p.m. on Friday, April 17, get in the car, turn up the radio to KRKK 1360 AM or KUGR 104.9 FM/1490 AM to crank some drag main music and raise some money for the COVID-19 relief fund. In Green River, we’ll drag main from the Green River Chamber parking lot to Arnold Family Chiropractic on Uinta Drive. In Rock Springs, the drag will go from Kelly’s on 9th to Kelly’s on Sunset.

Donations can be made in cash or checks to the Memorial Hospital Foundation. Collections will be gathered at Kelly’s on Sunset and the Green River Chamber parking lot.

Bruce Pivik of Wyoradio, Al and Faith of The Radio Network, and Island Richards of Kelly’s have pledged 1,000 each to match all donations.

Stay in your car, stay safe, and let’s Drag Main to support our healthcare workers, this Friday night (April 17th) from 7-8 p.m. Sponsored by The Radio Network and Wyoradio.