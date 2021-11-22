Maddux’s Coloring Contest

The Radio Network’s 5th Annual coloring contest is underway and we can’t wait to give away this year’s prizes! Print one of the pages below or pick one up at The Radio Network studios (40 Shoshone Ave, next to the State Bank in Green River). Please NOTE: there are TWO pages to print. Staple them together with the name/letter to Santa page BEHIND the coloring page.

Age groups are as follows: 0-4; 5-8; 9-12

Be sure to write your letter to Santa as well. We will make sure your letters get to the North Pole and some letters will be read over the air! Please return your coloring page to our studios by December 17th.

Grinch Coloring Page

Santa Coloring Page

THANK YOU to our sponsors: McDonald’s and Escape Day Spa and Boutique