Storm Help Board

THOSE AVAILABLE TO ASSIST:

Shawn Neuer W/ crew and equipment, Granite Oil Field Services: 307-260-8154

Cathy-Clean up crew-307-371-8870

Cindy Wakefield- 307-371-1067

 

 

SEEKING ASSISTANCE:

Dick and Mary Schuck- 307-871-6588

Gina Barna- 307-871-4254

Patsy Moody-307-871-0838, 4010 Terrace Lane

Katherine Marie- 495 Bramwell Street-307-466-3731

Rose Bechnin- 307-371-2378

Wendy Miller- 307-871-5314

635 Adams St: 2 Seniors needing help with trees: 307-389-5135

Beth: 208 W 2 N- 307-875-4566

William Normington: 307-875-6292

Estevia Thibeault: 307-371-8590

Bert Smith-307-871-2128

