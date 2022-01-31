The Radio Network Championship Trivia Games!

The Radio Network is your spot to win great prizes during some of the biggest sports events of the year: the Super Bowl and March Madness. It all gets started on February 7th with Super Bowl Trivia, running all week long to celebrate the Big Game. Tune into your favorite Radio Network station during the 8:00 a.m. hour to catch that day’s question. If you know the answer, give us a call at 875-6666 to see if you are that day’s winner! If you happen to miss that day’s question, make sure to listen in all week long to get another shot at prizes throughout Super Bowl week. A detailed schedule will be released on February 7th so you can be ready to play Super Bowl trivia no matter what station you’re enjoying.

Turning attention to college hoops, after Selection Sunday on March 13th, get set for The Radio Network Bracket Challenge! If you’ve played NFL Pro Pick’ems, you already have an idea of what to expect. Keep an eye out on our Facebook page for a link to take you to the Bracket Challenge. Fill out your bracket, and enjoy the Madness! Once the dust settles and a National Champion is crowned, check back in on your bracket and see how you did! Prizes from our fantastic sponsors await the most accurate brackets.

It’s the best time of the year for championship sports, and The Radio Network is the best place to win fantastic prizes all season long!