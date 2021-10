TRN’s 20th Annual Big Bull Contest is BACK!!

Click HERE for Contest Rules

Click HERE to see pictures on our FaceBook Page

DON’T FORGET…..There are drawings for GREAT prizes!!

Overall Grand Prize Winner

Prizes coming soon….

Men’s Division

Prizes coming soon….

Women’s Division

Prizes coming soon…



Youth Division

Prizes coming soon…

DRAWINGS FOR:

Elk Tooth Ivory Ring – Reynolds Jewelers

Thank you to our sponsors: