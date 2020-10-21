2020 Local Halloween Events

There is a LOT going on this Halloween; we’ll keep track of some of the goings on right here! Check out the links to more info on all of the events, and message us at The Radio Network on Facebook if we missed one!

Saturday, October 31st HALLOWEEN

Green River Halloween Trunk or Treat Parade, 11 a.m.- More Info HERE

Rock Springs Halloween Downtown Stroll, 11-2 p.m.- More Info HERE

307 Auto Plaza Trunk or Treat in Rock Springs, 4-7 p.m.- More Info HERE

Whisler Chevrolet Trunk or Treat, Noon-5 p.m.- More Info HERE