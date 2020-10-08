To our friends in Sublette County…

Our absence from 104.3 has been frustrating, but rest assured we are making progress. We were informed that our CenturyLink circuit that carries our audio was down, and the technicians and service people at CenturyLink were fantastic. They stayed with us until late last night to figure out the problem: our circuit is part of a fiber cable that has been cut. Field crews and cable splicers have been hard at work, pulling several miles of fiber cable. Our best guess is that service could be restored late this afternoon.

To the community…we will be back soon. For our clients…we will take care of you.

Thank you for your patience and support,

The Radio Network